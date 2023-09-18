Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Urfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal visit Siddhivinayak to seek blessings, former's face jewellery steals the show

Bigg Boss OTT stars Urfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal visit Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT buddies

Urfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal were seen together in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Seeking blessings together

They were spotted today in Mumbai as they went to Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings.

Posing for the paparazzi

Urfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal happily posed for the paparazzi together.

Urfi’s outfit

Urfi has always been in the news for the bold outfits she wears but this time the diva wore a beautiful red sharara dress.

Pratik’s charming looks

Pratik Sehajpal opted for a simple and classy yellow and white stripes kurta and loose jeans.

The jewellery

Urfi always has something that grabs all the attention and this time it is her jewellery. Her designer sunglasses type of face jewellery is the talk of the town now.

Elegant

Urfi kept it simple this time with minimal jewellery, minimal makeup and tied a tight bun.

BFFs

Looking at their pictures, it seems they are the new BFFs in the town now.

All smiles

Urfi and Pratik looked adorable as the happily smiled after taking the darshan of Ganpati Bappa.

A new project?

We feel the two are doing some new project together and hence went to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

