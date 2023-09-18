Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Urfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal visit Siddhivinayak to seek blessings, former's face jewellery steals the show

Bigg Boss OTT stars Urfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal visit Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
Urfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal were seen together in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT.
They were spotted today in Mumbai as they went to Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings.
Urfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal happily posed for the paparazzi together.
Urfi has always been in the news for the bold outfits she wears but this time the diva wore a beautiful red sharara dress.
Pratik Sehajpal opted for a simple and classy yellow and white stripes kurta and loose jeans.
Urfi always has something that grabs all the attention and this time it is her jewellery. Her designer sunglasses type of face jewellery is the talk of the town now.
Urfi kept it simple this time with minimal jewellery, minimal makeup and tied a tight bun.
Looking at their pictures, it seems they are the new BFFs in the town now.
Urfi and Pratik looked adorable as the happily smiled after taking the darshan of Ganpati Bappa.
We feel the two are doing some new project together and hence went to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.
