Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shivangi Joshi's Top 10 ethnic looks for the festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi is near and Shivangi Joshi has the best ethnic outfits for this festive season.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Shivangi's best ethnic wear

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi has the best ethnic outfits. She has got the best sarees and we loved this one.

Simple and pretty

Shivangi Joshi looks pretty in this yellow floral printed saree and this can be the right one for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Classy

This one is the best saree from Shivangi's collection. If you want to keep it simple and classy this Ganesh Chaturthi, try a saree like this.

Gorgeous

Shivangi Joshi looks drop dead gorgeous in this pink lehenga. A lehenga would also be a good choice.

How beautiful!

Shivangi's red salwar suit looks so beautiful and is also quite comfortable.

Queen of hearts!

Shivangi's red lehenga is so royal. She looks like a queen in this one. Girls, we can also try the jewellery she has with this lehenga.

Elegant

White colour is always so elegant. A simple look always wins hearts.

Princess of telly town

Shivangi's orange floral lehenga is our favourite. We loved the unique dupatta it has.

Why so pretty?

Wow! This blue anarkali dress is so pretty and Shivangi's smile has our heart.

Ati Sunder!

Shivangi truly has the best collection when it comes to traditional outfits.

