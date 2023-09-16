Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shivangi Joshi's Top 10 ethnic looks for the festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi is near and Shivangi Joshi has the best ethnic outfits for this festive season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi has the best ethnic outfits. She has got the best sarees and we loved this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi looks pretty in this yellow floral printed saree and this can be the right one for Ganesh Chaturthi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one is the best saree from Shivangi's collection. If you want to keep it simple and classy this Ganesh Chaturthi, try a saree like this.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi looks drop dead gorgeous in this pink lehenga. A lehenga would also be a good choice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi's red salwar suit looks so beautiful and is also quite comfortable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi's red lehenga is so royal. She looks like a queen in this one. Girls, we can also try the jewellery she has with this lehenga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
White colour is always so elegant. A simple look always wins hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi's orange floral lehenga is our favourite. We loved the unique dupatta it has.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wow! This blue anarkali dress is so pretty and Shivangi's smile has our heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi truly has the best collection when it comes to traditional outfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
