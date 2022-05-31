Here's looking at TV stars who had oops moments.Source: Bollywood
Erica Fernandes' modern saree had some problem.Source: Bollywood
Gauahar Khan suffered an embarrassing moment as she walked the ramp.Source: Bollywood
Kamya Panjabi's oops moment was caught on camera.Source: Bollywood
Payal Rohatgi's dress was pretty difficult to handle.Source: Bollywood
Rakhi Sawant had to use safety pins to escape a wardrobe malfunction.Source: Bollywood
Ankita Lokhande had trouble keeping her dress in place.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!