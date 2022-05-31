Oopsie!

Here's looking at TV stars who had oops moments.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes' modern saree had some problem.

Source: Bollywood

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan suffered an embarrassing moment as she walked the ramp.

Source: Bollywood

Kamya Panjabi

Kamya Panjabi's oops moment was caught on camera.

Source: Bollywood

Payal Rohatgi

Payal Rohatgi's dress was pretty difficult to handle.

Source: Bollywood

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant had to use safety pins to escape a wardrobe malfunction.

Source: Bollywood

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande had trouble keeping her dress in place.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Sana Khan to Vinod Khanna: Celebs who quit SHOWBIZ to follow spiritual path

 Find Out More