TV couples who have a significant age gap

These Tv couples have proved that age is just a number.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have an age difference of 7 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

Kishwer and Suyyash have an age gap of 12 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy

Gautam Rode married to 14 years younger Pankhuri Awasthy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek

For the couple 12 years difference is just a number.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Gauahar and Zaid are six years apart in age.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer

Kratika married to 6 years elder Nikitin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar

The couple has 10 years of age gap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

Pavitra Punia is in a relationship with Eijaz Khan who is 12 years elder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lata Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth

Lata Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth fell in love on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Both are 14 years apart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Snehal Rai and Madhvendra Rai

Ishq Ka Rang Safed fame Snehal Rai married to Madhvendra. The pair have 21 years age gap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina and Abhinav have 4 years of age difference.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: BTS: Top 12 endearing things Suga has revealed about his family

 

 Find Out More