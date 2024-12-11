Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's real life love story is no less than a fairy tale; have a look
Sanskruti Nemane
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 11, 2024
Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna celebrates his birthday today. The actor and his wife, Akanksha Chamola make for an adorable couple.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
They have a beautiful love story. On Gaurav's special day, we take a look at this story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha and Gaurav met while auditioning for a TV show. The first meet was quite an unusual one.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gaurav was an established actor by that time and Akanksha was a newcomer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She went for the audition and did not know Gaurav. She started giving him acting tips. He did not reveal his identity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Soon, Akanksha came to know Gaurav was the hero. This meeting then turned into friendship slowly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gaurav and Akanksha's friendship grew and it turned into love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gaurav and Akanksha married on November 24, 2016 in Kanpur. It was a three day grand wedding for the couple.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha had recently opened up about having kids and said that they are happy together right now. They will think of kids later if they wish to.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gaurav and Akanksha have always been each other's biggest support.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kalki 2898 AD, Stree 2, Manjummel Boys and other films on 2024 IMDb's most popular list
Find Out More