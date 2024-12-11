Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's real life love story is no less than a fairy tale; have a look

Sanskruti Nemane Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2024

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna celebrates his birthday today. The actor and his wife, Akanksha Chamola make for an adorable couple.

They have a beautiful love story. On Gaurav's special day, we take a look at this story.

Akanksha and Gaurav met while auditioning for a TV show. The first meet was quite an unusual one.

Gaurav was an established actor by that time and Akanksha was a newcomer.

She went for the audition and did not know Gaurav. She started giving him acting tips. He did not reveal his identity.

Soon, Akanksha came to know Gaurav was the hero. This meeting then turned into friendship slowly.

Gaurav and Akanksha's friendship grew and it turned into love.

Gaurav and Akanksha married on November 24, 2016 in Kanpur. It was a three day grand wedding for the couple.

Akanksha had recently opened up about having kids and said that they are happy together right now. They will think of kids later if they wish to.

Gaurav and Akanksha have always been each other's biggest support.

