Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and more actors who quit Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa

Dec 03, 2024

Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia, announced his exit from the show. He said that he would be happy to return to Anupamaa at a later date, but as of now, Anuj’s chapter on the show is closed.

Nishi Saxena who played the role of Dimpy decided to leave the show.

Kunwar Amar Singh also left the show.

Aurra Bhatnagar quit the show before it took 15 years to leap.

Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal decided to quit the show.

Sudhanshu Pandey who played the role of Vanraj left the show due to a lack of growth in his character.

Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya did not see much growth in her character.

Gaurav Sharma refused to play the role of a father to a grown-up daughter.

Paras Kalnawat who played the role of Samar was replaced by Rajan Shahi.

Sukirti Kandpal who played the role of Shruti quit the show.

