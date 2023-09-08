Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy, Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar and more TV celebs who chose unique baby names

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy chose unique names for their twins. Here are TV celebs who chose such unique names for their babies.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy

Gautam and Pankhuri announced the names of their twins. They have names them Radhya and Raditya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Mehta

Nakuul and Jankee named their baby boy Sufi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti and Haarsh have named their baby boy, Laksh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina and Gurmeet have two daughters. They named the elder one, Lianna and the younger one, Divisha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar

Gauahar and Zaid also had a unique same for their baby. They names their son, Zehaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai

Kishwer and Suyyash named their son, Nirvair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika and Shoaib had an unique name for their son. They have named him Ruhaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditi Malik-Mohit Malik

Mohit and Aditi have named their son, Ekbir.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanvi Thakker-Aditya Kapadia

Tanvi and Aditya's son's name is Krishay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy

Anita and Rohit have named their son, Aarav.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa has named her daughter, Zianna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kashmera Shah-Krushna Abhishek

Kashmera and Krushna have two sons. They have named them Krishaang, Raayaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sana Khan-Anas Rashid

Sana and Anas have named their son, Tariq Jamil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet named her son, Jaydon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's wristwatch costs a whopping amount, will leave you amazed

 

 Find Out More