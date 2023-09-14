Gautam Rode, Shweta Tiwari, Kratika Sengar and other TV stars who gave their children beautiful desi names

Gautam Rode, Shweta Tiwari, Kratika Sengar and other TV stars who have given their children names beautiful Vedic names of Hindi originSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have named their twins, Radhya and Raditya. Radhya is derived from Radha Rani while Raditya means the Sun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her daughter is named Palak which means eyelash while Reyansh is a name of Lord VishnuSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple have named their kids Aks and Sia. The meaning of Aks is reflectionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarav means the quiet and peaceful in SanskritSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's son's name is Krishiv which is derived from Krishna and ShivaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gurmeet and Debina have named younger daughter Divisha which is name of Goddess DurgaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijayendra Kumeria's daughter is Kimaya, which means divine or miracleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He has a baby girl whose name is Sia. It is a name of Goddess SitaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ekta Kapoor's son is named Ravi which means the sunSource: Bollywoodlife.com
They have named their daughter Devika which is a name of the GoddessSource: Bollywoodlife.com
