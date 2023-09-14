Gautam Rode, Shweta Tiwari, Kratika Sengar and other TV stars who gave their children beautiful desi names

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy have named their twins, Radhya and Raditya. Radhya is derived from Radha Rani while Raditya means the Sun.

Shweta Tiwari

Her daughter is named Palak which means eyelash while Reyansh is a name of Lord Vishnu

Ram Kapoor, Gautam Kapoor

The couple have named their kids Aks and Sia. The meaning of Aks is reflection

Anita Hassanandani

Aarav means the quiet and peaceful in Sanskrit

Puja Banerjee

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's son's name is Krishiv which is derived from Krishna and Shiva

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet and Debina have named younger daughter Divisha which is name of Goddess Durga

Vijayendra Kumeria

Vijayendra Kumeria's daughter is Kimaya, which means divine or miracle

Vikram Singh Chauhan

He has a baby girl whose name is Sia. It is a name of Goddess Sita

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor's son is named Ravi which means the sun

Kratika Sengar, Nikitin Dheer

They have named their daughter Devika which is a name of the Goddess

