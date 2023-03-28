Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 10 celebs who are no longer a part of the TOP TV show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a TOP TV show starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora and Aishwarya Sharma. Here's a look at celebs who are no longer a part of the TOP TV show.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023