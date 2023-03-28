Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 10 celebs who are no longer a part of the TOP TV show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a TOP TV show starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora and Aishwarya Sharma. Here's a look at celebs who are no longer a part of the TOP TV show. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Mitaali Nag

Mitali played Devyani aka Devi. It was a character who was mentally challenged.  

Sachin Shroff

Sachin entered the show as Shivani Bua's husband. He now plays Taarak Mehta. 

Adish Vaidya

Aditya previously played Mohit. Vihaan Verma replaced him in the show. 

Yogendra Vikram Singh

Fans still miss Samrat. 

Vineet Kumar Choudhary

Vineet played antagonist Sada in the show. He brought thrill for some time. 

Sanjay Narvekar

He might not act but he is mentioned time and again. Sanjay Narvekar plays Aaba. 

Yamini Malhotra

Yamini Malhotra played the role of Shivani Bua. She was then replaced by Tanvi Takker. 

Vishavpreet Kaur

Vishavpreet Kaur was seen as Pakhi's mother. 

Shafaq Naaz

Shafaq played Shruti, Sada's widow. 

Deepali Pansare

Deepali Pansare had a cameo as a Lavani dancer. 

