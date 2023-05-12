Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 12th May upcoming twists: Satya furious as Virat screams at Sai; Bhavani spits blood, Vinu hates father and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023
In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai and Satya bond during Vinu's birthday celebrations.
Virat is heartbroken and is in tears looking at them growing close.
Bhavani spills blood and says Satya is now trying to snatch Vinu too.
Aamba is furious as Sai and Satya have not returned home past 8 pm.
Vinayak once again questions Virat about his missing mother.
As Virat says he could not find Pakhi, Vinu calls him a liar and says he hates him.
Sai tries to help Virat deal with the situation but instead gets yelled at.
Satya gets quite furious as he sees Virat slamming Sai.
Later, Sai tries to cheer up Vinu and get him to cut his birthday cake.
Aishwarya Sharma has quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and soon Pakhi's death track will be shown.
