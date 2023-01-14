Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt's fitness mantra

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt aka Virat has a fit body. Take a look at his diet and workout routine which will make you a fan of his dedication.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2023
The actor knows the fact that in his profession he has to be fit as his profession demands the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite working for 13-14 hours daily the actor removes time to work out for one and a half hours daily.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor likes to undergo cross-fit training during his spare time which keeps him fit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is very conscious about what he eats and likes to include healthy food items in his diet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor likes to include sprouts, egg whites, and greens and likes to eat meals that are rich in protein.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star revealed once that his diet which is rich in proteins helps him in maintaining his body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil likes to maintain a lean body which helps him feel fresh and fit at the same time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has stopped going to the gym since 2012. Isn't that shocking?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil does not gym but does bodyweight and natural exercises to maintain himself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil likes to do pushups, pullups and also loves running. He also likes to eat home-cooked food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!