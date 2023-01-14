Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt's fitness mantra

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt aka Virat has a fit body. Take a look at his diet and workout routine which will make you a fan of his dedication.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2023

Neil Bhatt's secret to being fit

The actor knows the fact that in his profession he has to be fit as his profession demands the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Removes time

Despite working for 13-14 hours daily the actor removes time to work out for one and a half hours daily.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cross fit

The actor likes to undergo cross-fit training during his spare time which keeps him fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Diet conscious

The actor is very conscious about what he eats and likes to include healthy food items in his diet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neil's diet

The actor likes to include sprouts, egg whites, and greens and likes to eat meals that are rich in protein.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How Neil maintains himself

The star revealed once that his diet which is rich in proteins helps him in maintaining his body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Being lean

Neil likes to maintain a lean body which helps him feel fresh and fit at the same time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Does not gym

The actor has stopped going to the gym since 2012. Isn't that shocking?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Likes to do self workout

Neil does not gym but does bodyweight and natural exercises to maintain himself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Loves to run

Neil likes to do pushups, pullups and also loves running. He also likes to eat home-cooked food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tejasswi Prakash's top 10 fitness secrets

 

 Find Out More