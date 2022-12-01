Aishwarya Sharma's hairstyle inspiration 

Let's check out Aishwarya Sharma's pictures for some hairstyle inspiration. Here's a very sleek hairdo. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

A desi bun 

When attending a very traditional themed wedding, opt for a a bun with middle partition and hair pulled above ear in style. 

Source: Bollywood

Long curls 

Let your hair loose when opting for a monochrome look.

Source: Bollywood

A sleek bun 

Leave some strands on the sideburns and pull the hair back in a sleek bun. Top it up with some flowers. 

Source: Bollywood

Curly messy bun 

Add some drama to your hairdo by opting for some curly strands loose with a messy bun. 

Source: Bollywood

Low ponytail 

A sleek ponytail on the nape of your neck when wearing a sheer saree would look great. 

Source: Bollywood

Buns with twist 

Braid your hair and tie them up in buns, leave the rest loose on the shoulder and voila, you are ready with a chic hairdo.  

Source: Bollywood

Straighten up 

Let your hair loose, straighten them up and put on a pretty hairband to keep them in place.

Source: Bollywood

A braid 

A one-sided braid would go with anything. 

Source: Bollywood

Middle partition 

Wear a mang tikka with a middle partition by pulling the sides behind in a sleek yet slightly bouffant hairdo. 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shahid Kapoor wife Mira Rajput's Top 10 stealworthy looks

 Find Out More