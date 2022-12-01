Let's check out Aishwarya Sharma's pictures for some hairstyle inspiration. Here's a very sleek hairdo.Source: Bollywood
When attending a very traditional themed wedding, opt for a a bun with middle partition and hair pulled above ear in style.Source: Bollywood
Let your hair loose when opting for a monochrome look.Source: Bollywood
Leave some strands on the sideburns and pull the hair back in a sleek bun. Top it up with some flowers.Source: Bollywood
Add some drama to your hairdo by opting for some curly strands loose with a messy bun.Source: Bollywood
A sleek ponytail on the nape of your neck when wearing a sheer saree would look great.Source: Bollywood
Braid your hair and tie them up in buns, leave the rest loose on the shoulder and voila, you are ready with a chic hairdo.Source: Bollywood
Let your hair loose, straighten them up and put on a pretty hairband to keep them in place.Source: Bollywood
A one-sided braid would go with anything.Source: Bollywood
Wear a mang tikka with a middle partition by pulling the sides behind in a sleek yet slightly bouffant hairdo.Source: Bollywood
