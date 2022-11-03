Ayesha looks like an absolute self-made gem in this saree.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha looks like a cutie in this white saree which she teamed up with spectacles.Source: Bollywood
Although the diva has a serious expression on her face she looks bright in this orange coloured saree.Source: Bollywood
The actress looks majestic in this pink saree with polka dots. It looks like she is waiting for her prince charming.Source: Bollywood
The diva looks stunning in this yellow coloured saree. She completed her desi look with a gajra.Source: Bollywood
It looks like Ayesha loves to drape yellow sarees. She completed her outfit with a pair of bangles.Source: Bollywood
A pink saree transforms Ayesha into a regal queen and this picture is proof of the same.Source: Bollywood
