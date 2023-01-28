Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma's top 10 stunning saree looks

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Aishwarya Sharma knows to look irresistible in a saree and how? Take a look at her alluring photos right here.

Sunshine

Aishwarya's yellow saree will make you have one in your cupboard too.

Wife vibes

Aishwarya truly looks like a 'baiko' in this blue saree with a white coloured blouse.

Blouse goals

We totally love the net material blouse that Aishwarya has worn in the colour yellow which is totally shelling out good vibes.

Bedroom goals

Aishwarya looks like a flower as she poses in a saree from what seems like her bedroom.

All things desi

The star has worn chunky jewellery, colourful gajra with her saree that has heavy material.

Bridal ready

Aishwarya is seen donning a light blue saree with a white coloured blouse which she is rocking.

Black beauty

If you have a puja to attend then all you need is a black coloured saree.

Zingaat mode on

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress stunned everyone with her red navari saree.

Green combination

We love the all-green saree of Aishwarya. What do you think about the same?

Must have

This saree of the actress is perfect for all your daytime functions.

