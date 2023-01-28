Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma's top 10 stunning saree looks

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Aishwarya Sharma knows to look irresistible in a saree and how? Take a look at her alluring photos right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2023
Aishwarya's yellow saree will make you have one in your cupboard too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya truly looks like a 'baiko' in this blue saree with a white coloured blouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We totally love the net material blouse that Aishwarya has worn in the colour yellow which is totally shelling out good vibes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya looks like a flower as she poses in a saree from what seems like her bedroom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star has worn chunky jewellery, colourful gajra with her saree that has heavy material.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya is seen donning a light blue saree with a white coloured blouse which she is rocking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you have a puja to attend then all you need is a black coloured saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress stunned everyone with her red navari saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We love the all-green saree of Aishwarya. What do you think about the same?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This saree of the actress is perfect for all your daytime functions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
