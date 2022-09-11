Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast who left and joined the show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been garnering great ratings in the TRP list. Have a look at the names of actors who quit and joined the show.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Adish Vaidya

Adish Vaidya played the character of Mohit and bid adieu to the show.

Source: Bollywood

Yesha Harsora

The makers have roped in Yesha Harsora to play the role of a grown up daughter Haarini. Her character will be a spoilt brat who does not care much about her family and their values.

Source: Bollywood

Sanjay Narvekar

Sanjay Narvekar played the role of Sai's father in the show. In the recent track the makers killed his character.

Source: Bollywood

Dimple Shaw Chauhan

Dimple Shaw Chauhan played the role of Samrat's mother in the show. After her exit, Roopa Divatia stepped into her shoes.

Source: Bollywood

Mitali Nag

Mitali Nag quit the show due to leap.

Source: Bollywood

Source: Bollywood

Anjana Nathan

Anjana Nathan portrayed the role of Sai's caretaker, recently bid adieu to the show.

Source: Bollywood

