Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been garnering great ratings in the TRP list. Have a look at the names of actors who quit and joined the show.Source: Bollywood
Adish Vaidya played the character of Mohit and bid adieu to the show.Source: Bollywood
The makers have roped in Yesha Harsora to play the role of a grown up daughter Haarini. Her character will be a spoilt brat who does not care much about her family and their values.Source: Bollywood
Sanjay Narvekar played the role of Sai's father in the show. In the recent track the makers killed his character.Source: Bollywood
Dimple Shaw Chauhan played the role of Samrat's mother in the show. After her exit, Roopa Divatia stepped into her shoes.Source: Bollywood
Mitali Nag quit the show due to leap.Source: Bollywood
Anjana Nathan portrayed the role of Sai's caretaker, recently bid adieu to the show.Source: Bollywood
