Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: As Harshad Arora is set to enter, a look at times Virat got jealous and possessive about Sai 

In this web story, explore how Virat (Neil Bhatt) got jealous as and when Sai (Ayesha Singh) found a male friend. Virat is soon going to face a similar fate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TOP TV shows that has been bringing interesting twists and turns to keep the audience glued. Virat will be having tough times ahead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jagtap has always been a thorn in Virat's eyes. Siddharth Bodke and Ayesha Singh's chemistry was loved by fans and they almost shipped them together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Remember Sai's first college friend Aniket? The one with a guitar who made Sai dance and Virat exceptionally jealous?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat almost thought that Aniket has brought red roses for Sai and got jealous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajinkya had the most terrible fate of all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Virat just couldn't stand Ajinkya and he beat him up in front of everyone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To help Shivani bua, once Sai pretended to talk lovingly with Amey, Virat got super jealous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad is all set to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It would be interesting to see how he takes the story forward.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans, y'all will be getting to see a jealous Virat once again. What are your thoughts?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!