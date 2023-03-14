Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: As Harshad Arora is set to enter, a look at times Virat got jealous and possessive about Sai 

In this web story, explore how Virat (Neil Bhatt) got jealous as and when Sai (Ayesha Singh) found a male friend. Virat is soon going to face a similar fate. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin  

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TOP TV shows that has been bringing interesting twists and turns to keep the audience glued. Virat will be having tough times ahead. 

Jagtap 

Jagtap has always been a thorn in Virat's eyes. Siddharth Bodke and Ayesha Singh's chemistry was loved by fans and they almost shipped them together. 

Aniket 

Remember Sai's first college friend Aniket? The one with a guitar who made Sai dance and Virat exceptionally jealous?

Rose Day 

Virat almost thought that Aniket has brought red roses for Sai and got jealous. 

Ajinkya 

Ajinkya had the most terrible fate of all. 

Virat's jealousy 

Virat just couldn't stand Ajinkya and he beat him up in front of everyone. 

Amey 

To help Shivani bua, once Sai pretended to talk lovingly with Amey, Virat got super jealous.

Harshad Arora 

Harshad is all set to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It would be interesting to see how he takes the story forward. 

SaiRat to have more jealousy moments

Fans, y'all will be getting to see a jealous Virat once again. What are your thoughts?

