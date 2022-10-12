Let's check out the best looks of Ayesha Singh's character Sai Joshi in the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh in a red saree is a delight!Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh's Sai wears every colour on the show.Source: Bollywood
Here's Ayesha in purple looking absolutely gorgeous.Source: Bollywood
A lot of Ayesha Singh sarees are floral. But this one's the prettiest.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh passes the Indian princess vibe check.Source: Bollywood
Here's Ayesha in a halter-neck-styled dress.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha looks extremely pretty like a red rose in this outfit.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha in this brocade print dress looks ethereal. And that hairstyle is just perfect.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha has donned a lot of Maharashtrian get-up on the show, but this is by far the best.Source: Bollywood
Red seems to be dominating Sai's wardrobe in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywood
Here's a throwback to when Ayesha Singh aka Sai got married to Virat and entered Chavan Nivas for the first time.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!