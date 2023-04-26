Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Sai's bridal looks

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2023

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh is looking like a royal bride in this frame.

Ayesha Singh is dazzling in this pink bridal look.

It looks like Ayesha Singh is bidaai ready.

If you are the bride-to-be then all you need is this white lehenga that Ayesha Singh has worn.

If you have a wedding to attend then Ayesha Singh's bridal wardrobe will inspire you.

Ayesha Singh's smile looks like as if she is a newly married bride in desi mode.

If you have a haldi to attend then bookmark this lehenga for your special day, that Ayesha wore.

Ayesha Singh is a huge fan of blue. Wear this lehenga for the cocktail party.

Wear this off-shoulder top and skirt for your sangeet party like Ayesha did.

Wear this hot lehenga like Ayesha wore for your wedding reception.

