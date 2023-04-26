Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Sai's bridal looks
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2023
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh is looking like a royal bride in this frame.
Ayesha Singh is dazzling in this pink bridal look.
It looks like Ayesha Singh is bidaai ready.
If you are the bride-to-be then all you need is this white lehenga that Ayesha Singh has worn.
If you have a wedding to attend then Ayesha Singh's bridal wardrobe will inspire you.
Ayesha Singh's smile looks like as if she is a newly married bride in desi mode.
If you have a haldi to attend then bookmark this lehenga for your special day, that Ayesha wore.
Ayesha Singh is a huge fan of blue. Wear this lehenga for the cocktail party.
Wear this off-shoulder top and skirt for your sangeet party like Ayesha did.
Wear this hot lehenga like Ayesha wore for your wedding reception.
