Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and other cast members' real age will leave you surprised

From Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, and other actor's real ages will leave you shocked. Have a look...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2023
Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai in the show is 26 years old.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Bhatt who plays the role of ACP Virat in the show is 35 years old.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi is 29 years old now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actor Siddharth Bodke who plays the role of Jagtap Mane is 27 years old.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kishori Shahane who plays the role of Bhavani Chavan in the show is 54 years old.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shailesh Datar aka Ninad Chavan is 48 years old.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bharti Patil's age is not known as of now. She plays the role of Ashwini Chavan in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adish Vaidya who played the role of Mohit Chavan in the show is 30 years old.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mitali Nag who played the role of Devyani Chavan is 38 years old.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
