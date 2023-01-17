Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and other cast members' real age will leave you surprised

From Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, and other actor's real ages will leave you shocked. Have a look...

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2023

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors real age

From Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, and other actor's real ages will leave you shocked. Have a look...

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai in the show is 26 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt who plays the role of ACP Virat in the show is 35 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi is 29 years old now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siddharth Bodke

Actor Siddharth Bodke who plays the role of Jagtap Mane is 27 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kishori Shahane

Kishori Shahane who plays the role of Bhavani Chavan in the show is 54 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shailesh Datar

Shailesh Datar aka Ninad Chavan is 48 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharti Patil

Bharti Patil's age is not known as of now. She plays the role of Ashwini Chavan in the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adish Vaidya

Adish Vaidya who played the role of Mohit Chavan in the show is 30 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mitali Nag

Mitali Nag who played the role of Devyani Chavan is 38 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ira Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor and more star kids set sun on fire in bikini

 

 Find Out More