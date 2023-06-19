Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh's home screams luxury; check top photos

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023

Ayesha Singh's living area in the house has a comfy and relatable vibe.

Ayesha Singh's home passage has a big hall which is apparently situated next to the living area.

Ayesha Singh's hall is situated near the balcony area.

Ayesha's hall has a special corner dedicated to Ayesha's pics.

Ayesha also has a beautiful balcony with cream coloured railing.

Ayesha's home undoubtedly is a perfect place to enjoy the sunset.

Ayesha loves relaxing at her home balcony.

Ayesha stays with her family and posts pictures with them often.

Ayesha's room is pretty and decorative.

Ayesha loves celebrating festivals at home.

Today is Ayesha's birthday.

She is best known for her work as Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

