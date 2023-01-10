Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Aishwarya Sharma is a style diva; check her stunning looks

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma is a fashion insta in real life. She has an amazing dress collection and here's proof... Ladies, take style cue...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2023

Aishwarya Sharma has an amazing dress collection

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi is one of the main characters in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We have compiled some 10 outfits for y'all. Check it out here:

Abstract fun

Abstract is just the way Aishwarya Sharma is in real life. She is goofy, spontaneous and pretty!

Floral prints

One has to have a floral print outfit in their wardrobe. Here's Aishwarya Sharma in one. This one's a birthday special.

Patakha

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi dishes out boss lady vibes in this look. The colour combination is just gorgeous.

Desi touch

Here's Aishwarya in a white dress that she has teamed up with a yellow printed jacket. Aishwarya is seen in Janasya clothing.

Party ready!

Need some shimmer and some party vibe? Here's a look that Aishwarya Sharma sported at an awards event. She looks pretty, no?

Deep Pink

Pink seems to be Aishwarya Sharma's favourite colour. She teamed it with a white statement belt and shoes. Classy!

Butterfly

Aishwarya Sharma being a tease like: Catch me if you can. Neil Bhatt called her his daily freshness. She looks beautiful.

Date night

This lacy dress in red is quite misleading. Aishwarya Sharma oozes oomph in this one.

Gorgeousness

When you wanna travel in style! The Yellow dress is quite pretty and the sleeves add drama, just the way Aishwarya wants. The knee-high boots are just perfect!

Thanks For Reading!

