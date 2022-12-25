Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Aishwarya Sharma's goofiest and prettiest throwback pics 

Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress would share some amazing pictures since the beginning and here are some prettiest and goofiest snaps. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Pakhi in masti

Aishwarya Sharma would share a lot of BTS stills from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. All goofy and pretty. 

Source: Bollywood

Pakhi being goofy

Here's a candid picture of Aishwarya Sharma from GHKPM sets. We wonder what made her go this!

Source: Bollywood

Pretty Pakhi 

Aishwarya Sharma never left a chance to flaunt her choicest of clothes. She looks so gorgeous here, no?

Source: Bollywood

Goofball

When the on-set photographer catches you while trying to be serious. Can you keep a straight face while someone clicks your picture?

Source: Bollywood

Gorgeousness overload 

Uff, Aishwarya Sharma looks so darn pretty here. Aishwarya and Neil Bhatt posing like a royal couple are goals.

Source: Bollywood

Flash those battisi!

When Aishwarya Sharma tried to copy an emoticon for a picture... well, not really, but it does look like it. 

Source: Bollywood

Smile, please

Even though Pakhi got hate back then as well, she amassed a lot of fans as well. Fans would be bowled over by Aishwarya's looks. 

Source: Bollywood

The bridal look 

We just can't take our eyes off Aishwarya Sharma in this Maharashtrian bride look. 

Source: Bollywood

The bridal look 2 

Remember the promos of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya looked so pretty in yellow. 

Source: Bollywood

Goofy Aish!

And lastly, since we love the goofy side of Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi, we will leave this right here. 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide: A look at her interesting works

 

 Find Out More