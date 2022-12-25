Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Aishwarya Sharma's goofiest and prettiest throwback pics 

Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress would share some amazing pictures since the beginning and here are some prettiest and goofiest snaps.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Sharma would share a lot of BTS stills from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. All goofy and pretty.Source: Bollywood
Here's a candid picture of Aishwarya Sharma from GHKPM sets. We wonder what made her go this!Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Sharma never left a chance to flaunt her choicest of clothes. She looks so gorgeous here, no?Source: Bollywood
When the on-set photographer catches you while trying to be serious. Can you keep a straight face while someone clicks your picture?Source: Bollywood
Uff, Aishwarya Sharma looks so darn pretty here. Aishwarya and Neil Bhatt posing like a royal couple are goals.Source: Bollywood
When Aishwarya Sharma tried to copy an emoticon for a picture... well, not really, but it does look like it.Source: Bollywood
Even though Pakhi got hate back then as well, she amassed a lot of fans as well. Fans would be bowled over by Aishwarya's looks.Source: Bollywood
We just can't take our eyes off Aishwarya Sharma in this Maharashtrian bride look.Source: Bollywood
Remember the promos of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya looked so pretty in yellow.Source: Bollywood
And lastly, since we love the goofy side of Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi, we will leave this right here.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!