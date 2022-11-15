Ayesha Singh is becoming a national crush 

Ayesha Singh is currently seen as Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. People are fall in love with this beauty every single day and how! 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Simplicity 

Ayesha is seen in simple attires in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, yet is winning hearts. 

Source: Bollywood

Pretty lady 

Ayesha is very pretty in real life. She loves dresses and top knots or high pony and it suits her. 

Source: Bollywood

Boss lady 

Ayesha Singh's photoshoots have been leaving her fans mesmerised. 

Source: Bollywood

On set BTS 

Ayesha has been sharing a lot of BTS from sets which are making people fall in love with her even more. 

Source: Bollywood

Natural beauty 

Ayesha Singh has amazing features. 

Source: Bollywood

Goofball

Ayesha Singh is a huge goofball. Here's Sai being Scrappy Doo! 

Source: Bollywood

A foodie 

Ayesha is quite active on Instagram. She loves to share everything with her fans. 

Source: Bollywood

Geeky look

Fans love the unfiltered side of Ayesha Singh. 

Source: Bollywood

Sai Joshi winning hearts 

Ayesha Singh's Sai Joshi has become a household name now. 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora has the most stunning sports bra collection

 Find Out More