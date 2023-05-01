Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Before Aishwarya Sharma, these stars quit the show shockingly

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023

Yogendra Vikram Singh played Samrat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Before the show took a leap his character is shown dead.

Rupa Divetia's character had its end after the show took a leap.

Sachin Shroff was there in the show only for a few months and then exited the show.

Yamini Malhotra played Shivani and then made an exit from the show.

Sanjay Narvekar played a brief role and his character was killed, so he exited the show.

Mitaali Nag was one of the finest stars to have exited the show.

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi, has been with the show since its inception. She has reportedly show her last episode and is leaving the show.

Aishwarya Sharma reportedly wants to explore new opportunities and so is exiting the serial.

Aishwarya Sharma played Pakhi who loved Virat her on and off-screen husband. He likes Sai aka Ayesha Singh.

Adish Vaidya reportedly quit the show because of personal reasons.

