Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast and crew celebrate 800 episodes; check pics

The popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has completed 800 episodes. The cast and crew of the show had a grand celebration on the sets. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023

GHKPM celebrations 

Here's Ayesha Singh with Sandeep who is in the creative department and a crew member. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

800 episodes queen 

Ayesha poses with Sandeep. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fantastic Four

These four musketeers are always having fun on sets. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Friends on sets 

Ayesha Singh is always hanging out with the GHKPM cast and crew members. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celebrations with cake 

Look at the very many cakes that the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein cut together. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harshad joins 

Harshad Arora who recently joined the show was also a part of the celebrations. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blowing candles

Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's fans couldn't help but go aww at this moment. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

More to come 

Fans are wishing that GHKPM complete 8K episodes as well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Party time 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast and crew are one of the most hardworking ones. Having faced a setback recently, they bounced back soon!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 South Indian actresses who beat the heat in six yards of white 

 

 Find Out More