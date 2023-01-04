Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast members' stunning transformation

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top serials in India. Here, take a look at the shocking transformation of the entire cast which is totally unimaginable.Source: Bollywood
He essays the role of Virat in the serial. His before photos will not make you fall in love with him.Source: Bollywood
The actress who plays the role of Pakhi looks like a fairy in her latest photos. Her earlier snaps are shocking.Source: Bollywood
She is best known for the role of Bhavani Chavan in the serial has evolved beautifully over the years.Source: Bollywood
She is best known for playing the mom of Virat in the serial. Over time she has totally changed herself.Source: Bollywood
The actress who has been doing TV for years made a shocking transformation.Source: Bollywood
The actor best known for playing Rajveer in the serial has not changed much over the years.Source: Bollywood
We cannot believe Roopa looks so different now. She has left the show, however.Source: Bollywood
The star who played Samrat on the show surely does not look that great in long hair, as seen in his earlier photos.Source: Bollywood
Best known for playing Sai's dad, has changed over the years and how?Source: Bollywood
She is known to play the role of Sai in the show and shockingly looks very different as of now.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!