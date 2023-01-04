Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast members' stunning transformation

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top serials in India. Here, take a look at the shocking transformation of the entire cast which is totally unimaginable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Neil Bhatt

He essays the role of Virat in the serial. His before photos will not make you fall in love with him.

Aishwarya Sharma

The actress who plays the role of Pakhi looks like a fairy in her latest photos. Her earlier snaps are shocking.

Kishori Shahane

She is best known for the role of Bhavani Chavan in the serial has evolved beautifully over the years.

Bharati Patil

She is best known for playing the mom of Virat in the serial. Over time she has totally changed herself.

Sheetal Maulik

The actress who has been doing TV for years made a shocking transformation.

Sachin Shroff

The actor best known for playing Rajveer in the serial has not changed much over the years.

Roopa Divatia

We cannot believe Roopa looks so different now. She has left the show, however.

Yogendra Vikram Singh

The star who played Samrat on the show surely does not look that great in long hair, as seen in his earlier photos.

Sanjay Narvekar

Best known for playing Sai's dad, has changed over the years and how?

Ayesha Singh

She is known to play the role of Sai in the show and shockingly looks very different as of now.

Thanks For Reading!

