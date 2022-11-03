Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars including Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh and more casts childhood pictures will leave you stunned.Source: Bollywood
Actor Neil Bhatt who essays the role of Virat in the show looked super cute as a kid.Source: Bollywood
Actress Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai in the show looked cute as a button in this childhood picture.Source: Bollywood
Actress Aishwarya Sharma who essays the role of Pakhi in the show will make you fall in love with her childhood picture.Source: Bollywood
Actor Adish Vaidya played the role of Mohit Chavan in the show. The actor looks different since his childhood days.Source: Bollywood
Kishori Shahane plays the role of Bhavani Chavan in the show. In this picture, Kishori looked adorable as kid.Source: Bollywood
Shafaq Naaz posed with her brother and the picture looks adorable.Source: Bollywood
