Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars including Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh and more casts childhood pictures will leave you stunned.

Janhvi Sharma

Neil Bhatt

Actor Neil Bhatt who essays the role of Virat in the show looked super cute as a kid.

Ayesha Singh

Actress Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai in the show looked cute as a button in this childhood picture.

Aishwarya Sharma

Actress Aishwarya Sharma who essays the role of Pakhi in the show will make you fall in love with her childhood picture.

Adish Vaidya

Actor Adish Vaidya played the role of Mohit Chavan in the show. The actor looks different since his childhood days.

Kishori Shahane

Kishori Shahane plays the role of Bhavani Chavan in the show. In this picture, Kishori looked adorable as kid.

Shafaq Naaz

Shafaq Naaz posed with her brother and the picture looks adorable.

