Ayesha Singh

The actress who plays the role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has just mentioned her email address and whom she is managed on her Instagram bio.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Neil Bhatt

He plays the role of IPS Virat Chavan as mentioned in his bio. He has also mentioned the name of his business manager in his bio.

Aishwarya Sharma

The actress who plays the role of Pakhi in the serial has written that she is an Indian classical dancer, singer and an engineer in her bio.

Kishori Shahane Vij

Her bio reads that she is an actor in films, theatre, webseries and ads. She is also a director and has been a Bigg Boss finalist. She plays Bhavani in the serial.

Sneha Bhawsar

She plays the role of Karishma Chavan in the serial. Her bio reads that acting is her passion and that she is loving the same.

Sanjay Narvekar

The actor is best known for playing the role of Sai's dad in the serial. His bio reads that he is an actor.

Mitaali Nag

The actress who played Devi Tai in the serial has written in her bio that she likes lifestyle, fashion, travel and entertainment and also has worked in Afsar Bitiya.

Mridul Kumar

The actor who plays the role of Omi Kaka in the serial has just mentioned in his Instagram bio that he is an artist.

Dipali Pansare

The actress is best known for her role as Barkha Rani Wagh in the serial. In her bio, she mentioned she is a mommy of Ruaan Safaya and is also an influencer.

