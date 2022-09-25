Take a look at GHKKPM actors’ real names, ageSource: Bollywood
Neil Bhatt is Virat’s real name and he is 34Source: Bollywood
Pakhi’s real name is Aishwarya Sharma and she is married to Neil Bhatt. Her age is 30 yearsSource: Bollywood
Sai’s real name is Ayesha Singh and she is 26Source: Bollywood
Ashwini’s real name is Bharti Patil who plays Virat’s momSource: Bollywood
Bhavani aka Kaku’s real name is Kishori Shahne. She turned 54 this yearSource: Bollywood
Devyani’s character is played by Mitali Nag. She is 38Source: Bollywood
Mohit’s character is played by Adish Vaidya who is 30 years oldSource: Bollywood
Popular TV actor Sachin Shroff plays the role of Rajiv in GHKKPM. He is 43 years of ageSource: Bollywood
Sheetal Maulik is the real name of the actress who plays SonaliSource: Bollywood
Shailesh Datar is Ninad’s real name. He is 48Source: Bollywood
Popularly known as Omi, his real name is Mridul Kumar. He is 39 years oldSource: Bollywood
Yash Pandit plays the doctor in the show and he is 41Source: Bollywood
Dimple Shaw Chauhan plays Mansi in the show. She is 51Source: Bollywood
