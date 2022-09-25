Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars’ real names, age

Take a look at GHKKPM actors’ real names, age

ACP Virat Chavan

Neil Bhatt is Virat’s real name and he is 34

Pakhi/Patralekha

Pakhi’s real name is Aishwarya Sharma and she is married to Neil Bhatt. Her age is 30 years

Sai Joshi

Sai’s real name is Ayesha Singh and she is 26

Ashwini Chavan

Ashwini’s real name is Bharti Patil who plays Virat’s mom

Bhavani Chavan

Bhavani aka Kaku’s real name is Kishori Shahne. She turned 54 this year

Devyani Chavan

Devyani’s character is played by Mitali Nag. She is 38

Mohit Chavan

Mohit’s character is played by Adish Vaidya who is 30 years old

Rajiv

Popular TV actor Sachin Shroff plays the role of Rajiv in GHKKPM. He is 43 years of age

Sonali Chavan

Sheetal Maulik is the real name of the actress who plays Sonali

Ninad Chavan

Shailesh Datar is Ninad’s real name. He is 48

Omkar Chavan

Popularly known as Omi, his real name is Mridul Kumar. He is 39 years old

Dr. Pulkit Deshpande

Yash Pandit plays the doctor in the show and he is 41

Mansi Chavan

Dimple Shaw Chauhan plays Mansi in the show. She is 51

