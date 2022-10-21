Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh and other stars of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin make for a bunch of educated people.Source: Bollywood
Neil Bhatt who plays Virat in the show has reportedly done LLB.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh who plays Sai is also a lawyer. She studied Law in Mumbai.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Sharma who plays Pakhi has reportedly done electronic and electrical engineering.Source: Bollywood
Siddharth Bodke who plays a pivotal role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also reportedly a law graduate.Source: Bollywood
Yash Pandit who plays Dr Pulkit is a graduate.Source: Bollywood
Kishori Shahane who plays Bhavani is a commerce graduate.Source: Bollywood
Adish Vaidya who plays Mohit Chavan had done his B.com.Source: Bollywood
