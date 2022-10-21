All about GHKKPM stars' educational qualifications

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh and other stars of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin make for a bunch of educated people.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt who plays Virat in the show has reportedly done LLB.

Source: Bollywood

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh who plays Sai is also a lawyer. She studied Law in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma who plays Pakhi has reportedly done electronic and electrical engineering.

Source: Bollywood

Siddharth Bodke

Siddharth Bodke who plays a pivotal role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also reportedly a law graduate.

Source: Bollywood

Yash Pandit

Yash Pandit who plays Dr Pulkit is a graduate.

Source: Bollywood

Kishori Shahane

Kishori Shahane who plays Bhavani is a commerce graduate.

Source: Bollywood

Adish Vaidya

Adish Vaidya who plays Mohit Chavan had done his B.com.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur and more young TV actresses and their net worth

 Find Out More