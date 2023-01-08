Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma paint the town red with their oh-so-HOT pictures

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular television shows that has kept the audiences hooked to the screens. Have a look...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2023
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular television shows that has kept the audiences hooked to the screens.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Bhatt plays the role of ACP Virat, while Aishwarya Sharma essays the role of Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The head over heels in love couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma love twinning and slay in style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's candid pictures will make you fall in love with them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma give major couple goals with their romantic PDA pictures.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma often indulge in PDA and their pictures set social media on fire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are quite active on the social media and keep sharing their romantic pictures on the internet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are stunners in real life and the on-screen couple share a deep bond together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are currently enjoying their marital bliss to the fullest and are one of the most talked couple in town.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and within no time they fell in love. The two got married and are giving major love goals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
