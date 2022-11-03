Sairat fans will have heartbreak after seeing this snap of Virat and Pakhi.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh plays Sai in the serial. Her selfless nature towards Jagtap have made fans root for her and Jagtap.Source: Bollywood
Sairat fans find Sai and Jagtap's pair pretty cute. Jagtap is played by actor Siddharth Bodke.Source: Bollywood
Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin serial feel that Jagtap has a pure and a sweet corner for Sai and her daughter.Source: Bollywood
Sai and Virat's romantic photos always surface online and create a stirr on social media.Source: Bollywood
Snaps of Virat and Pakhi together always create wave on social media.Source: Bollywood
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma may hate each other on screen but off-screen they are a cute couple.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!