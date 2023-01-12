Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Cutest photos of Sai and Virat will melt your heart

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh play the role of Virat and Sai respectively in their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Take a look at their cutest snaps right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2023

Sai and Virat

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh are best known for playing the role of Virat and Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Loved pair

Fondly called Sairat by their fans, Neil and Ayesha are one of the fondest small-screen pairs.

Romantic

Sai and Virat are known for their cute and romantic scenes from the serial which are the mushiest.

Unconditional love

Virat's love for Sai has always been unconditional and he always has a soft corner for her.

Suffering together

Virat has suffered a lot for Sai and Sai has also suffered a lot out of love for Virat.

Good rapport off-screen

Neil had once revealed in an interview with MidDay that he has a good rapport with Ayesha even off-screen.

Ayesha's bond with Neil off-screen

Ayesha has often revealed that she shares a good bond with Neil even when she is not facing the camera.

Sairat connection

Fans of the serial totally relate to Sairat which is totally heartwarming for Neil and Ayesha respectively.

Looks real

It does not look like Neil and Ayesha is not a couple in real life as their acting is so real on the screen.

Happy together

As of now, a rough phase is going on in the life of Sai and Virat; they have often spent happy times together.

