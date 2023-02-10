Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin diva Aishwarya Sharma's latest photodump is LIT

Aishwarya Sharma's latest photoshoot will totally make your weekend. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress looks dreamy in the snaps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023
Aishwarya Sharma is one of the hottest and most renowned TV actresses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva had posted sexy photos in what she called as a major throwback photoshoot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One feels like blowing a whistle after seeing the actress in this whiite kurti and denim shorts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya looked sultry in a white kurti and pink-coloured bra which was totally jaw-dropping.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress looks sexy in this blue dress unlike her reel life character Pakhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress knows the art of keeping her fans glued to her social media page.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this white coloured thigh-high slit gown Aishwarya looks the hottest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva looks like a painting in this monochrome outfit. What do you think?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She did her acting debut with Janbaaz.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from her serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin she has done serials like Suryaputra Karn, Laal Ishq, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Bal Krishna, Meri Durga to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!