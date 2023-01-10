Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Ayesha Singh-Siddharth Bodke are BFF goals

You should not miss out on Ayesha Singh and Siddharth Bodke aka Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sai and Jagtap's off-screen masti!

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2023

Mannequin challenge

Find someone who will sportingly take the mannequin challenge in the public space with you, without any shame. Someone who can be goofy with y'all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sculpture challenge?

When they ask you to pose and you both have the same brain. Ayesha turns maiden while Siddharth seems like a Raju from Heri Pheri.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goofballs posing

Ayesha Singh and Siddharth Bodke take the mannequin challenge to another level. They are twinning too in a way with the cap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This SLAPGATE

Here's Ayesha Singh slapping Siddharth Bodke. Will this break this friendship?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Masti in the genes

Of course not! Siddharth Bodke and Ayesha Singh are BFFs in real life. They share a very heartwarming bond and fans love their off-screen bond.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All smiles!

Their smiles are contagious, don't you think? It seems Ayesha and Siddharth met at a mall to catch up after a long time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Masta Haa masta!

Ayesha Singh and Siddharth Bodke's real life bond is adored so much that the fans would ship Sai and Jagtap of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blurry but cute

Here's another adorable picture of Ayesha Singh and Siddharth Bodke from their chill time together. They look so happy, no?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boss man, boss lady

Look at them posing like gangstas! Would you guys like to see them together in a different TV show? Ayesha Singh and Siddharth Bodke look good together, no?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: RRR star Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi’s love story will tug at your heartstrings

 

 Find Out More