Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's TOP 10 coziest romantic pics 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma make for one of the most unabashedly romantic TV jodis online. Here's a look at their coziest romantic pics...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2023

Romance in the air!

This one if from Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Dubai trip last year around their first anniversary.

Such posers!

Both Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma live posing for the camera. Their pictures are quite romantic...

Hot couple!

Aishwarya Sharma looks like a doll while Neil Bhatt looks dapper as always! They make for a stunning pair!

Romance on shoot

This one is from the shoot of their TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. How can you not pose while twinning?

Haldi special

There have been occasions when Neil and Aishwarya have shared pics of them kissing. This is one of them from the Haldi function of Neil's sisters' wedding.

First Karwa Chauth

There's serenity overload in this picture! The moon and the lovebirds, fall in love!

Honeymoon-ish

Neil and Aishwarya went on a trip to Rajasthan after their wedding. The two love birds shared a lot of pictures online.

Pre-wedding

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's pre-wedding photoshoot looks so darn pretty.

Cozy romance

Here's another throwback to Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's cozy pictures series! It seems like a part of their pre-wedding...

Thanks For Reading!

