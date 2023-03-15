Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Know all about Harshad Arora aka Satya Adhikari's relationships, educational qualifications and more

Harshad Arora aka Satya of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been around in the industry for almost a decade. Here's what you need to know about Harshad Arora.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023
Harshad graduated from Delhi University with a degree of Bachelors in Science. He enrolled in PG, majoring in marketing, advertising and PR from YMCA, Delhi.
Before following his passion, Harshad worked in a PR agency.
Harshad Arora made his lead acting debut in Beintehaa opposite Preetika Rao.
The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor is a wanderlust soul and he loves exploring places.
Harshad is a self-confessed foodie and is proud of it.
Apart from Beintehaa, Dahleez and TSBTSP, he has worked in SuperCops Vs Supervillains, Mayavi Maling and TeraKya Hoga Alia.
According to the information available online, Harshad Arora loves Ibiza and Dubai.
Did you know Harshad Arora worked in The Final Call alongside Arjun Rampal?
Harshad is best known for playing Zain in Beintehaa, Adarsh in Beintehaa and Arjun in Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani.
Harshad Arora was reportedly in a relationship with Aparna Kumar but they broke up. Harshad has been linked to Gunjan Vijaya and Tridha Choudhary.
Coming back to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Harshad will play the role of a doctor in the show. He is different and very playful and also has a past.
