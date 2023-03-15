Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Know all about Harshad Arora aka Satya Adhikari's relationships, educational qualifications and more

Harshad Arora aka Satya of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been around in the industry for almost a decade. Here's what you need to know about Harshad Arora.

Harshad's educational qualification

Harshad graduated from Delhi University with a degree of Bachelors in Science. He enrolled in PG, majoring in marketing, advertising and PR from YMCA, Delhi. 

Before acting happened... 

Before following his passion, Harshad worked in a PR agency.  

Harshad Arora's debut show 

Harshad Arora made his lead acting debut in Beintehaa opposite Preetika Rao.  

Harshad is a wanderer 

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor is a wanderlust soul and he loves exploring places.

Harshad is a big-time foodie 

Harshad is a self-confessed foodie and is proud of it.

Harshad's TV works 

Apart from Beintehaa, Dahleez and TSBTSP, he has worked in SuperCops Vs Supervillains, Mayavi Maling and TeraKya Hoga Alia.

Harshad's favourite destination 

According to the information available online, Harshad Arora loves Ibiza and Dubai.

Has worked in web series  

Did you know Harshad Arora worked in The Final Call alongside Arjun Rampal?

Popular for roles 

Harshad is best known for playing Zain in Beintehaa, Adarsh in Beintehaa and Arjun in Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani. 

Harshad Arora relationships and link-ups 

Harshad Arora was reportedly in a relationship with Aparna Kumar but they broke up. Harshad has been linked to Gunjan Vijaya and Tridha Choudhary. 

Harshad will play Satya 

Coming back to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Harshad will play the role of a doctor in the show. He is different and very playful and also has a past. 

