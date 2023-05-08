Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin MAJOR twists: Sai defends Satya and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2023

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi will be very happy as she will get the first rank in class. She would want to call Vinu.

Satya will bond with Savi as she shares the news with him.

Virat who has come to attend the PTM meeting will get jealous seeing Savi and Satya bonding.

Virat will get all furious and scream at Satya. He will hold him from his collar.

Virat will accuse Satya of stealing his wife and now trying to steal his daughter.

Sai will immediately jump into Satya's defense and call Virat 'badtameez'.

Sai will question Virat and ask him what has he done to help son Vinu and find Pakhi.

Satya will help Sai as she will get injured. Virat will be all jealous.

Bhavani will be taunted as an advertisment about Pakhi going missing will go viral.

At hospital, Virat will see Sai in Satya's arms and get jealous again.

