The latest photos of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are all things adorable.Source: Bollywood
Neil is seen enjoying a good time with his wife Aishwarya. The happy faces of the couple are unmissable.Source: Bollywood
Neil showcased his love for Aishwarya in the latest snaps. He wrote a few lines from Saawariya song Thode Badmash for his lady love.Source: Bollywood
The couple had fallen in love on the sets of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.Source: Bollywood
Neil plays the role of Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. His chemistry with Ayesha aka Sai in the serial was well known. Fans have forgotten Sairat post seeing this snap.Source: Bollywood
The head-over-heels-in-love pair wore twinning outfits. They are colour-coordinating in purple.Source: Bollywood
Did you know that Aishwarya reportedly has Neil's name inked on her wrist? This is what we call true love.Source: Bollywood
Fans in the comment section wrote that the couple should always be protected from 'buri nazar'.Source: Bollywood
The couple shells out relationship goals and is one of the cutest pairs.Source: Bollywood
Neil essays the role of a cop in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, whereas Aishwarya is best known for essaying the role of his ex-love in the serial.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!