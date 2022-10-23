Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars and their first ever work assignments

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors including Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and more actors first ever work assignments will leave you shocked.

Janhvi Sharma

Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt plays the role of Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin made his TV debut with 12/24 Karol Bagh and Gulaal shows.

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh started her career with the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost in the role of Amy D'costa.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma started her career with Code Red.

Shailesh Datar

Shailesh Datar started his career as a theatre artist and was known best for the role of sage Narada in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

Bharati Patil

Bharati Patil was seen in Sangya Balya in 1992. She even played an important role in Jai Ho and Dulhe Raja.

Kishori Shahane

Kishori Shahane began her career as a stage performer initially and was seen in Marathi and Hindi plays.

