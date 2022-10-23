Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors including Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and more actors first ever work assignments will leave you shocked.Source: Bollywood
Neil Bhatt plays the role of Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin made his TV debut with 12/24 Karol Bagh and Gulaal shows.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh started her career with the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost in the role of Amy D'costa.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Sharma started her career with Code Red.Source: Bollywood
Shailesh Datar started his career as a theatre artist and was known best for the role of sage Narada in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.Source: Bollywood
Bharati Patil was seen in Sangya Balya in 1992. She even played an important role in Jai Ho and Dulhe Raja.Source: Bollywood
Kishori Shahane began her career as a stage performer initially and was seen in Marathi and Hindi plays.Source: Bollywood
