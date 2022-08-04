Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast salary

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. Today, we will be having a dekko at the salaries of the cast members...

Neil Bhatt aka Virat Chavan

Neil Bhatt plays Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. As per reports, he charges Rs 1 lakh per episode.

Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi

Ayesha Singh made her debut with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She plays Sai Joshi in the show. It is said that Ayesha charges Rs 80,000 per episode.

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi

Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She was Virat's first love. Aishwarya reportedly takes Rs 70,000 per episode.

Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani Kaku

Kishori Shahane plays the strict matriarch in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The veteran actress is said to charge Rs 60,000 per episode.

Mitaali Nag aka Devyani

Mitaali Nag plays Devi tai, a mentally challenge woman in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She reportedly charges Rs 55,000 per episode.

Yash Pandit aka Dr Pulkit

Yash Pandit entered the show as Dr Pulkit, Sai's professor and also Devyani's husband. Yash reportedly charges Rs 40,000 per episode.

Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat

Yogendra is no longer a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He played Samrata, Virat's brother and Pakhi's husband in the show. He would charge Rs 40,000 per episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's SaiRat

Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt play Sai and Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Fans absolutely adore them as a couple.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gets flak

For a long time now, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast and crew are getting brutally trolled online due to the content being shown on TV.

