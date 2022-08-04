Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. Today, we will be having a dekko at the salaries of the cast members...Source: Bollywood
Neil Bhatt plays Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. As per reports, he charges Rs 1 lakh per episode.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh made her debut with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She plays Sai Joshi in the show. It is said that Ayesha charges Rs 80,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She was Virat's first love. Aishwarya reportedly takes Rs 70,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
Kishori Shahane plays the strict matriarch in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The veteran actress is said to charge Rs 60,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
Mitaali Nag plays Devi tai, a mentally challenge woman in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She reportedly charges Rs 55,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
Yash Pandit entered the show as Dr Pulkit, Sai's professor and also Devyani's husband. Yash reportedly charges Rs 40,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
Yogendra is no longer a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He played Samrata, Virat's brother and Pakhi's husband in the show. He would charge Rs 40,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt play Sai and Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Fans absolutely adore them as a couple.Source: Bollywood
For a long time now, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast and crew are getting brutally trolled online due to the content being shown on TV.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!