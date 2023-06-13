Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora to play the main male lead; Rekha to introduce new couples and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora finalised as leading man; makers have asked Rekha to introduce the three new leads of the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023
There are fresh developments in the casting of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Here are the deets...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per The Times Of India, Shakti Arora is the new confirmed male lead of the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He did a fab job as Arjun Suryavanshi on Kundali Bhagya. Shakti Arora is a seasoned actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maddam Sir actress Bhavika Sharma is confirmed to be the grown up Savi of Ghum.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rekha had introduced the original cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They have asked her for the second season tooSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Abhishek Nigam has opted out due to some reasons from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar MeiinSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The maker of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Rajesh Ram Singh has not confirmed the news about Shakti AroraSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about the grown up Savi and one more girl. It is about one guy and two womenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi is doing very well on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She is on the top.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were rumors that Ayesha Singh might take up Bigg Boss OTT 2 or Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Bhatt has not confirmed what he is doing next. We can expect announcement soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumit Singh is the reported second female lead of the show with Bhavika Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
