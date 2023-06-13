Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora to play the main male lead; Rekha to introduce new couples and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin updates

There are fresh developments in the casting of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Here are the deets...

Shakti Arora as male lead

As per The Times Of India, Shakti Arora is the new confirmed male lead of the show

Shakti Arora in Kundali Bhagya

He did a fab job as Arjun Suryavanshi on Kundali Bhagya. Shakti Arora is a seasoned actor.

Bhavika Sharma is the leading lady

Maddam Sir actress Bhavika Sharma is confirmed to be the grown up Savi of Ghum.

Makers in talks with Rekha

Rekha had introduced the original cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They have asked her for the second season too

Abhishek Nigam opts out

It seems Abhishek Nigam has opted out due to some reasons from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Producer keeps mum

The maker of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Rajesh Ram Singh has not confirmed the news about Shakti Arora

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leap

The story is about the grown up Savi and one more girl. It is about one guy and two women

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi is doing very well on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She is on the top.

Ayesha Singh

There were rumors that Ayesha Singh might take up Bigg Boss OTT 2 or Bigg Boss 17.

Neil Bhatt on a break

Neil Bhatt has not confirmed what he is doing next. We can expect announcement soon.

New actress on the show

Sumit Singh is the reported second female lead of the show with Bhavika Sharma.

