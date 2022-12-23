Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twists will shock you

For all the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans, there is a shocking twist which will blow your mind. Read to know more about the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Sai feels guilty

Sai is feeling bad about the fact that things between Pakhi and Virat have not been fine because of her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's latest twist

The show is getting very interesting daily. Virat as of now is being seen making things sort between Pakhi but she is acting indifferent.

Latest development

Reportedly, Virat will now accept Pakhi as his wife and will give her all rights of a life partner.

Here's the twist

Reportedly, Virat will find out that his son Vinu whom he lost in an accident is alive.

Shocking revelation

Will Sai and Virat come to know that Vinayak is not adopted but their own son Vinu whom they had lost?

Until now

We have seen that Pakhi's insecurities levels have risen. She wanted to end her life but gets saved by Sai.

Pakhi deeply hurt

One shall also see that Pakhi maintains a stoic distance from Virat as he chooses Sai. Pakhi chooses to endure pain.

Sai resigns

In the newest episode, one shall also see that Sai resigns from her duty as she does not want issues between Pakhi and Virat.

Will Virat accept Pakhi

Will Virat accept Pakhi as his wife? Will he be happy with her?

How will Sai react?

What will Sai do after she comes to know that Vinu is her own child? Will she be able to accept Virat and Pakhi's marriage?

