Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stads Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh turn 'Veer Zaara'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will now see Bollywood style love between Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023

High on drama

DCP Virat Chavan aka Neil Bhatt will be seen recreating an iconc scene from Veer Zaara with Ayesha Singh aka Sai.

Veer-Zaara

Neil and Ayesha will be playing SRK and Preity's role from Veer Zaara.

Heard it right

GHKPM is around Paakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) Virat and Sai. Post Pakhi exited Harshad Arora entered.

Chemistry

After Satya aka Harshad Arora entered Sai and Virat's chemistry is not there.

Twists and turns

Sai and Virat's life saw many twists and downs.

SaiRat reunion

The makers will make Sai and Virat meet in a total Bollywood style.

Encounter

In Veer Zaara, both Veer and Zaara meet after years in the courtroom. Sai and Virat will also have a similar reunion.

Past

Sai and Virat will think about the past moments and how their life will be if their misunderstandings were sorted.

Emotional

Sairat reunion will make all the fans cry.

What will happen next

What will now happen in the lives of Sai and Virat?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the top-rated shows.

Sairat

Sai and Virat have been the USP of the show.

