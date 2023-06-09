Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stads Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh turn 'Veer Zaara'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will now see Bollywood style love between Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023
DCP Virat Chavan aka Neil Bhatt will be seen recreating an iconc scene from Veer Zaara with Ayesha Singh aka Sai.
Neil and Ayesha will be playing SRK and Preity's role from Veer Zaara.
GHKPM is around Paakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) Virat and Sai. Post Pakhi exited Harshad Arora entered.
After Satya aka Harshad Arora entered Sai and Virat's chemistry is not there.
Sai and Virat's life saw many twists and downs.
The makers will make Sai and Virat meet in a total Bollywood style.
In Veer Zaara, both Veer and Zaara meet after years in the courtroom. Sai and Virat will also have a similar reunion.
Sai and Virat will think about the past moments and how their life will be if their misunderstandings were sorted.
Sairat reunion will make all the fans cry.
What will now happen in the lives of Sai and Virat?
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the top-rated shows. Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai and Virat have been the USP of the show.
