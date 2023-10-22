Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh aka Sai's bold Navratri look shocks fans; check all pics

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh aka Sai's bold Navratri look shocks fans; check all pics

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023

Ayesha's photoshoot 

For the colour yellow on day 5, Neha got Ayesha to pose. She wore a saree which was styled differently than normal.  

So gorgeous 

She has innocence, she has chirpiness in her curated look. Ayesha looks oh-so-pretty. 

Red hot 

Traditional looks are always the best. Ayesha loves setting the screens on fire with her fashionable looks, traditional or not. 

A Barbie Girl 

Ayesha is a chameleon, don't you think? Ayesha can be desi patakha and also a barbie!

A boss lady 

Ayesha Singh is the boss lady of her life. And she loves trying out different styles and she aces each. 

Golden lady 

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty makes everything look so mesmerizing. 

Bridal look 

She looks so very demure yet radiates power, don't you think? 

A traditional bride  

Here's a Rajasthani look. We wonder how many jewellery Ayesha is wearing for this look.  

A desi kudi bomb 

Trust Ayesha Singh to attract attention with her bold personality and her attitude. 

Stylish lady 

Ayesha is bold, beautiful and stylish and unapologetically so. 

Bathtub shoot check! 

A bathtub photoshoot is on every girl's list, right? Ayesha has checked it already and that too in boss lady style. 

Pari hoon main 

She looks like a fairy Godmother here, no? Would you want to be her Cinderella? 

