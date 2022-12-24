Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh and her TOP 10 hairstyles to copy

Bored of the same doing the hairdo every day? Here's Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and her TOP 10 looks to copy. 

Goldilocks curls 

Here's Ayesha Singh in a heavily curled hairdo with a side partition. 

A traditional bun 

Since she plays a Maharashtrian character, Ayesha Singh wore a traditional bun pulled with several twists. 

Braids 

Ayesha Singh has experimented with her hairstyles a lot in GHKPM. Here's one in a Dutch braid.

Twisty turns

Here's one of the cutest looks of Ayesha Singh. The twisty strands pulled back in a knot with the rest of the hair let lose on the shoulders. 

Tight Twists 

Here's Ayesha Singh in twists pulled in close to the scalp with a middle partition. 

Tiny two ponytails 

When you want to keep the inner child in you alive. Ayesha looks such a cutie, no? 

A sleek look 

This is such a cool look for a bride. A sleek partition with mangtika and headband. 

Braided look 

Ayesha Singh surprised everyone with her heavily braided look. 

Wavyyy look 

Heavily wavy curls paired with an ethnic look are just perfect. Check out Ayesha Singh's look here. 

TOP bun 

When you are just done, the best hairdo is a top knot bun. 

Thanks For Reading!

