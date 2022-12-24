Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh and her TOP 10 hairstyles to copy

Bored of the same doing the hairdo every day? Here's Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and her TOP 10 looks to copy.Source: Bollywood
Here's Ayesha Singh in a heavily curled hairdo with a side partition.Source: Bollywood
Since she plays a Maharashtrian character, Ayesha Singh wore a traditional bun pulled with several twists.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh has experimented with her hairstyles a lot in GHKPM. Here's one in a Dutch braid.Source: Bollywood
Here's one of the cutest looks of Ayesha Singh. The twisty strands pulled back in a knot with the rest of the hair let lose on the shoulders.Source: Bollywood
Here's Ayesha Singh in twists pulled in close to the scalp with a middle partition.Source: Bollywood
When you want to keep the inner child in you alive. Ayesha looks such a cutie, no?Source: Bollywood
This is such a cool look for a bride. A sleek partition with mangtika and headband.Source: Bollywood
Ayesha Singh surprised everyone with her heavily braided look.Source: Bollywood
Heavily wavy curls paired with an ethnic look are just perfect. Check out Ayesha Singh's look here.Source: Bollywood
When you are just done, the best hairdo is a top knot bun.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!