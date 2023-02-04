Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh and more Top 10 actresses educational qualifications

There are many actresses like Ayesha Singh and others who have phenomenal educational qualifications. Check out the full list here.

Tejasswi Prakash

The Swaragini actress has done her studies in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Mumbai University.

Kavita Kaushik

The F.I.R actress has done her graduation in philosophy from Indraprastha College for Women.

Nia Sharma

She has done her studies from Jagan Institute of Management Studies in Mass Communication and Journalism.

Aishwarya Sharma

The star who plays Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has done her engineering and PhD in classical dance.

Mitaali Nag

Reportedly she has done her MBA and played Devyani in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Ayesha Singh

The actress who plays Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has done her studies in criminal and civil justice.

Divyanka Tripathi

She did her studies at Nutan college and also did a course in mountaineering from The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Gopi bahu has done her jewellery designing course at NIFT Delhi.

Kishori Shahane

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress has done her graduation in Commerce from Mithibai college, Mumbai.

Deepika Singh

The actress has done her Masters in Business Administration in Marketing from Punjab Technical University.

