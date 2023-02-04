Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh and more Top 10 actresses educational qualifications

There are many actresses like Ayesha Singh and others who have phenomenal educational qualifications. Check out the full list here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2023
The Swaragini actress has done her studies in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Mumbai University.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The F.I.R actress has done her graduation in philosophy from Indraprastha College for Women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has done her studies from Jagan Institute of Management Studies in Mass Communication and Journalism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star who plays Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has done her engineering and PhD in classical dance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly she has done her MBA and played Devyani in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress who plays Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has done her studies in criminal and civil justice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She did her studies at Nutan college and also did a course in mountaineering from The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gopi bahu has done her jewellery designing course at NIFT Delhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress has done her graduation in Commerce from Mithibai college, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has done her Masters in Business Administration in Marketing from Punjab Technical University.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
