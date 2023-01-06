Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh, Anupamaa and more Cry Queens on top TV shows

There have been many stars like Ayesha Singh, Rupali Ganguly and many more who are known to be the cry babies on the TV screen. Here, take a look at the entire list of the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2023
She is best known for playing Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She is one of the most famous stars whose crying scenes melt the heart.
Best known for playing Anupamaa her emotional scenes will surely make you also cry.
Best known for playing Akshara Goenka from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her role as emotional Akshara has made everyone her fan.
The Kundali Bhagya actress is known for playing the role of Preeta and her emotional scenes are too good to be true.
She is best known for winning Bigg Boss 15 title and for Naagin 6. The way she gets emotional in every scene is commendable on the show.
Best known for playing the role of Tejo in Udaariyaan, she has won everyone's hearts with her crying scenes.
She is best known for her role in Imlie. She aced the crying emotion like a pro in the serial.
She has been one of the best TV stars who was known for having her emotional outbreaks on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
She is best known for her emotional scenes as Nandini from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4.
The diva has bagged a lot of music shows but she is best her emotional outbursts in Bigg Boss 13 were well known.
