Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh celebrates Saree day in Birmingham; check gorgeous pics

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024

Ayesha says Hello from Birmingham!

Ayesha is a true blue desi at heart! 

The reel video saw Ayesha enjoying her walks and stay in Birmingham. 

Ayesha Singh posed for pictures and also shared video clips in her reel. It's so pretty. 

Ayesha also visited a temple during her visit. 

Here's Ayesha channeling her inner Sai Joshi. 

The goofball wore a stunning coat with her saree to keep warm during winter. 

Ayesha also wore a woollen cap. She looks adorable here, no? 

The actress posed while waiting for the traffic lights to turn. 

Ayesha enjoyed wearing saree during her trip to Birmingham.

The actress dished out major touristy goals by going with a desi heart. 

Here's a selfie and a pout to end the virtual trip with Ayesha.  

