Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh celebrates Saree day in Birmingham; check gorgeous pics
Shivani Pawaskar
Feb 03, 2024
Ayesha says Hello from Birmingham!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha is a true blue desi at heart!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The reel video saw Ayesha enjoying her walks and stay in Birmingham.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha Singh posed for pictures and also shared video clips in her reel. It's so pretty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha also visited a temple during her visit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's Ayesha channeling her inner Sai Joshi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The goofball wore a stunning coat with her saree to keep warm during winter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha also wore a woollen cap. She looks adorable here, no?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress posed while waiting for the traffic lights to turn.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayesha enjoyed wearing saree during her trip to Birmingham.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress dished out major touristy goals by going with a desi heart.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's a selfie and a pout to end the virtual trip with Ayesha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
