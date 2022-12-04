Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star's suit collection

Ayesha Singh is one gorgeous beauty. Today, we will be having a look at her suits as Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Floral queen 

Ayesha has been wearing a lot of simple dresses but she has been acing all her looks. 

Yellow love 

This lemon yellow sharara looks pretty because Ayesha is wearing it. 

Tangerine 

A halter-neck style dress with a belt to accentuate those curves. 

Red hot 

Never thought anyone could look so hot in a sharara. 

Brocade print 

Ayesha looks so pretty in this orange brocade dress set, no? 

Another yellow

Yellow colour suits Ayesha. The initial episodes had a lot of yellow suits. 

Go green 

Earlier, Ayesha Singh would wear such styled dressed a lot. Do you miss this Sai? 

Blue

A heavy chikan dress is a must-have in a wardrobe. 

Colour purple 

Ayesha had a rich wardrobe as Sai before. Though she still looks pretty, the dresses are being missed.  

Multi-colour 

This is our favourite look of Sai. What about you? 

Thanks For Reading!

